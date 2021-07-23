Enter To Win: River of Dreams at Novellas in New Paltz

Child’s Play has been a staple of the horror sections in video stores and streaming sites for decades. This fall, it heads to television for the first time with Chucky, a new series that’s premiering on USA Network and Syfy this fall. Rather than a reboot (there was already a Child’s Play movie reboot a few years ago; it didn’t go great), this series is a continuation of the same storyline that began with the very first Chucky movie back in 1988. The show is created by Don Mancini, who conceived the franchise in the first place, and has been involved in almost every movie to this point. They’ve even brought back Brad Dourif as the voice of Chucky.