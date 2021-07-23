Cancel
New Paltz, NY

Enter To Win: River of Dreams at Novellas in New Paltz

By Anthony Verano
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 9 days ago
River of Dreams is the premier Billy Joel Tribute band and their show is an authentic version of Billy Joel's band in a live performance. See River of Dreams perform live this Saturday at Novellas in New Paltz. It will be a night of dancing and cocktails! Tickets include appetizer hors d'oeuvres from 6:30-7:30PM and premium cash bar service available all night until you Say Goodbye to Hollywood. If you are interested in purchasing tickets, click here.

