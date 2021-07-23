Cleveland's new name…the Guardians.

A little more 30 years ago, David S. Ward introduced audiences to one of the most dysfunctional, unlikely, and iconic baseball players brought to life by Tom Berenger, Charlie Sheen, and a new-on-the-scene Wesley Snipes in a little movie called Major League. Since its release in April 1986, the underdog story of the Cleveland Indians overcoming the odds, the New York Yankees, and a loathsome owner has become one of the most watched, quoted, and best sports movies of all time. But have you ever wondered how it all came together? Well, look no further.