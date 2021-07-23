Cancel
Idaho State

Two states, two approaches: Idaho and Montana experts react differently to drought affects on fish

By JERRY PAINTER jpainter@postregister.com
Idaho State Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a difference of opinion between fish managers and anglers in Idaho and Montana on how to handle the effects of a record-breaking dry spell on trout. Montana is reacting with “hoot owl” restrictions on several rivers starting this week, including those clustered in the West Yellowstone, Mont., area. Hoot owl restrictions essentially mean no fishing after 2 p.m. Portions of three rivers, the Big Hole, Gallatin and Jefferson, were completely closed to fishing this week because of low flows and high temperatures. Water temperatures above 75 degrees are stressful and even deadly to trout. A trout caught, then released under such conditions may not survive.

www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 1

