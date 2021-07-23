Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Maldives FM Abdulla Shahid meets PM Modi

omahanews.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): President-elect of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and Maldives Foreign Minister Abdullah Shahid on Friday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and lauded India's continuous support and assistance for the development of the country. "Honoured to call on Prime Minister of India @narendramodi....

www.omahanews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Narendra Modi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ani#Unga#Sagar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
India
News Break
Twitter
Place
New Delhi, IN
Related
Sportssacramentosun.com

India proud of your contributions: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday applauded the efforts of fencer CA Bhavani Devi and said the country is proud of her contribution in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Bhavani went down against France's Manon Brunet in women's individual sabre 15-7. The experienced French fourth...
Sportsatlantanews.net

PM Modi catches glimpses of Opening Ceremony

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday "caught a few glimpses" of the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony as five-time world champion Mary Kom and men's hockey captain Manpreet Singh led India's charge. PM Modi wished the "dynamic" Indian contingent all the best as the athletes...
Sportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

PM Modi congratulates Indian wrestling team

New Delhi, July 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the Indian wrestling contingent for winning 13 medals at the World Cadet Championships in Budapest, Hungary. "Our sportspersons continue to make us proud. India wins 13 medals, including 5 Golds at the World Cadet Championships in Budapest, Hungary....
Indiasanantoniopost.com

PM Modi assures all possible help to Maharashtra

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday assured Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray of all possible support from the Centre to mitigate the situation arising in various parts of the state due to heavy rainfall and floods. The Prime Minister spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister...
Worldatlantanews.net

Foreign Secy Shringla meets UNGA President-elect Shahid

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla met President-elect of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and Maldives Foreign Minister Abdullah Shahid and exchanged views on further strengthening the ties between the two countries. "Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla met President-Elect UNGAMaldives FM Abdulla Shahidconveyed India's...
Indiadallassun.com

India has been always first responder to Maldives: Shahid

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): President-elect of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and current Maldives Foreign Minister Abdullah Shahid, who is on a visit to India, on Thursday said that India has always been the first responder in times of need for the island nation. In an exclusive...
Indiamilwaukeesun.com

Abdulla Shahid prays for successful Indian rescue efforts

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): President-elect of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and current Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid on Sunday prayed for successful rescue efforts amid landslides in western India caused by heavy monsoon rains. "Our thoughts and prayers go to the Government and people of India,...
WorldBirmingham Star

Blinken to meet EAM Jaishankar, PM Modi

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, on his first visit to India after assuming office. The top US diplomat, who landed in New Delhi on Tuesday, is...
Sportsindianapolispost.com

PM Modi talks to Mirabai Chanu, congratulates her

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to weightlifter Mirabai Chanu after she won a silver medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Mirabai Chanu opened India's medals tally on Saturday as she bagged a silver in the Women's 49kg category at Tokyo International Forum.
Indiasacramentosun.com

PM Modi condoles Bhageerathi Amma's death

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his condolences on the demise of Bhageerathi Amma and said there is so much to learn from her life journey. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "I pay my tributes to respected Bhageerathi Amma. There is much...
Educationatlantanews.net

PM Modi launches Academic Bank Of Credit

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Modi on Thursday launched multiple educational initiatives including Academic Bank of Credits, National Digital Education Architecture and other initiatives to mark the completion of one year of reforms under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. He was addressing the policymakers in the...
Educationomahanews.net

PM Modi congratulates successful class 12 students

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the education world witnessed many changes through the year gone by due to COVID-19 conditions but Class 12 students adapted to the new normal, gave their best and he was proud of them. He congratulated students...
Politicsatlanticcitynews.net

Former union minister, NSA Doval pen 7 years of Modi Govt

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked Members of Parliament (MP) to take the government's report card to the people many times. In absence of readily available data, many are yet to take central schemes to the people. The wait, it seems, for what Modi government did in seven years may have been over.
Sportsbuffalonynews.net

PM Modi congratulates PV Sindhu on win

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): India Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to shuttler PV Sindhu after she won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday and congratulated her on the historic win. She is now the only Indian woman to have won two Olympic medals. Taking to Twitter, the Office of the Prime Minister of India tweeted: "Well played @Pvsindhu1! PM @narendramodi spoke to PV Sindhu and congratulated her on winning the Bronze at Tokyo2020." Speaking after winning the bronze medal match against He Bing Jao, Sindhu said she had to close her emotions for this match. "It makes me feel really happy because I've worked hard for so many years. I had a lot of emotions going through me -- should I be happy that I won bronze or sad that I lost the opportunity to play in the final? But overall, I had to close off my emotions for this one match and give it my best, my all and think about the emotions. I'm really happy and I think I've done really well. It's a proud moment getting a medal for my country," she said as per Badminton World Federation (BWF). Taking the lead is very important in crucial games like these and asked how that worked as she had the lead on Sunday as well, Sindhu said: "It was a fresh game altogether, we both had losses yesterday and came back. For us, it was very important in getting a medal for the country and at the Olympics. It's not easy. It's a big thing. There were really long rallies but I had to be patient and calm. Even though I was leading, I did not relax." Asked how she would be celebrating the win, she said: "I'm on cloud nine. I'm going to enjoy this moment. My family has worked hard for me and put in a lot of effort so I'm very thankful. And my sponsors have given me their best so I'd like to thank them and enjoy the moment. A lot of Indian fans showed me their love and support and I'm very thankful to each and everyone of them. Definitely lots of love and support and kisses." Sindhu also said that the focus will now move to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. "Definitely yes, Definitely," she said. (ANI)
Indiaomahanews.net

Nehru, Tibet and China: A review by AR Ghanashyam

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): China and India have been neighbours for millennia and have no option but to continue to coexist forever. Separated by tall, mighty and perennially snow-clad Himalayas, each country has been a civilizational colossus for centuries nurtured and nourished by a group of great rivers that originate in the melting snows of the vast Tibetan Plateau.
Businesshoustonmirror.com

Nehru's policies behind today's inflation: MP Minister

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 1 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh BJP minister Vishvas Sarang accused "foreign-educated" Jawaharlal Nehru for sacrificing Mahatma Gandhi's agriculture-based economy and said the late former Prime Minister and his policies were the cause of inflation in the country. Addressing reporters here on Sunday, the minister claimed that...
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

PM Modi to be first Indian PM to preside over meeting of UN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the first Indian PM to preside over a meeting during New Delhi's presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), said Syed Akbaruddin, India's former envoy to UN, on Sunday. Speaking to India, Former Permanent Representative of India...
Politicsmilwaukeesun.com

While world praising GOI, Opposition busy maligning it: MoS

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt on Sunday accused the Opposition of engaging in unnecessary criticism and trying to malign the image of the Central government when the entire world is praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the policies. Emphasising that the...
Public Healthomahanews.net

Global strategy support in overcoming COVID 19

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Dr Naveet Wig, Head of the Medicine Department, All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi on Saturday said it is important to follow the global strategy in India in overcoming COVID 19. He added that the policy of removing masks followed by the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy