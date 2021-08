Scouting Report: The Biore UV Watery Essence doesn't feel like sunscreen. Instead, it feels like a lightweight moisturizer that can be layered under makeup. While sunscreen is forever associated with summertime, it should be relevant all year around (because the sun’s damaging UV rays shine during every season). Yes, I’m that friend who gently reminds you that the whisper of SPF in your foundation doesn’t provide enough protection. Of all people, I know the importance of consistent facial sunscreen usage, but even for me, everyday application was not always easy.