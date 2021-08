After spending some time with one of the best Chinese Dota 2 teams in the world, Jian Wei “xNova” Yap decided it's time to look for a new challenge. 2020 was not the easiest year for many Dota 2 teams and EHOME is no exception. The Chinese powerhouse had to deal with a lot of problems, but thanks to xNova, they achieved decent results. The fantastic Dota 2 player became a part of the team in September 2020. He played for PSG.LGD, but was transferred to EHOME in order to help the team qualify for TI 10.