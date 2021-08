CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Warner Bros. and DC Films are truly starting to ramp up production on their wide-reaching slate of films. Many of these productions have been in development for quite some time, including the studios’ big-screen take on Batgirl. While the Bat Family heroine’s solo adventure has taken time, things are finally starting to move forward. As a matter of fact, it would seem that the production is finally seeking to cast the character, with stars from Transformers, In the Heights and more reportedly in the mix.