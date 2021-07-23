Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfield County, CT

Thefts Of Bikes, Scooters On Rise At Train Stations In Fairfield County, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YvQ8y_0b5uVd0u00
Police in Greenwich said they are seeing an uptick in the number of bikes and scooters being stolen from the Old Greenwich train station. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

As life slowly returns to normal in Fairfield County, and commuters hit the train stations to return to work, police are seeing an increased number of bike and moped thefts.

Greenwich Police said the report of a stolen moped this week at the Old Greenwich Train Station is the second in recent weeks.

Greenwich PD Captain Mark Zuccerella, said the department is investigating the crimes and have put extra patrols in the area.

Like the current rash of car thefts across the county and beyond, Zuccerella said it's pretty easy to stop the crimes.

"We are asking residents to lock up their bikes and scooters when left at the train stations," he said.

He added that thefts like this continue to be a problem in both Fairfield and Westchester counties.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
122K+
Followers
23K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fairfield County, CT
Greenwich, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Greenwich, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Fairfield County, CT
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scooters#Thefts#Train Stations#Greenwich Police#Greenwich Pd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Fairfield County, CTPosted by
Daily Voice

Man, Woman From Fairfield County Nabbed Stealing $2K In Merchandise From Macy's, Police Say

Man and woman from Fairfield County have been accused of allegedly stealing more than $2,000 worth of merchandise from an area Macy's. The Bridgeport residents, Janet Gonzalez, age 42, and Carlos Hernandez, age 32, were arrested on Tuesday, July 27, after shoplifting from the Westfield Trumbull Mall, then attempted to enter a stolen vehicle before running from police.
Bayonne, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Driver Who Set Himself On Fire During Bayonne Police Pursuit Dies

UPDATE: A driver who set himself on fire while being pursued by Bayonne police has died, authorities said. Officers in an unmarked vehicle activated their lights and siren in an attempt to pull over the as-yet unidentified driver for several violations in the area of 54th Street and Broadway shortly before 11 p.m. July 13, Acting New Jersey Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck said.
AccidentsPosted by
Daily Voice

14-Year-Old Seriously Injured In Long Island Crash

An investigation is underway after a teenager was seriously injured in a Long Island crash. It happened Sunday, Aug. 1 at about 1:25 p.m. in North Patchogue. A 50-year-old East Patchogue man was driving a 2015 Nissan eastbound on Barton Avenue when the vehicle collided with Ryan Kropf, age 14, of Patchogue, who was riding a bicycle northbound at the intersection of Washington Avenue, Suffolk County Police said.
TrafficPosted by
Daily Voice

4 Dead In Crash Outside South Jersey Car Dealership

Four people died in a crash outside of a Gloucester County car dealership Saturday night, NJ Advance Media reports. The single-car crash happened just after 9 p.m. in front of Pellegrino Chevrolet, in Westville, local police told the outlet. No further information was immediately available. to sign up for Daily...
Newark, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

SEEN HER? Elizabeth Woman Last Spotted July 18 In Newark

Police in North Jersey are seeking the public's help in locating a missing woman. Welida Pereira, of Elizabeth, was last seen on July 18, on the 500 block of Market Street in Newark, City Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said. She was wearing black leggings, a beige short sleeve...

Comments / 0

Community Policy