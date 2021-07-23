Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Tokyo 2020 Olympics Opening Ceremony had a video game surprise

By Eric Abent
Posted by 
SlashGear
SlashGear
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OP5Af_0b5uV0rw00

The Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics have officially kicked off, albeit a year late and without live spectators. Gamers who watched the Opening Ceremony of the event and the Parade of Nations were greeted by something they probably weren’t expecting: a soundtrack filled with video game music. Many took to Twitter to call out songs they were familiar with as tracks from games like Sonic the Hedgehog and Dragon Quest played during the event.

While it was surprising at first to hear video game music at the Olympics, it makes a lot of sense when you think about it. After all, Japanese studios have a long history of making games and franchises that go on to become hits worldwide, and many of those games were represented at the 2020 Olympics.

Nikkei Asia actually put together a full playlist of all the video game tracks in a thread on Twitter, and there are indeed some verified bangers on there. All of the songs come from Japanese games, with a few studios in particular well-represented on the list. With songs from Chrono Trigger, Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest, NieR, SaGa, and Kingdom Hearts on the list, Square Enix is arguably over-represented, if anything.

Music from games belonging to other studios is on the list as well, though perhaps not to the same level as Square Enix. We see a couple of songs from Capcom’s Monster Hunter series, while Sega has music from Sonic the Hedgehog and Phantasy Star. Other games represented in the Toyo 2020 Olympics playlist include Ace Combat, the Tales series, Gradius, and Soulcalibur.

Strangely, there’s no Nintendo music on the playlist Nikkei has put together, even though Nintendo is undoubtedly the most recognizable Japanese developer in the world. Sadly, it looks like the IOC wasn’t able to get permission to play Nintendo’s music (or just didn’t think it would be a good fit), but regardless, we’d say that the list the IOC came up with is a pretty solid representation of the Japanese games industry.

Comments / 0

SlashGear

SlashGear

23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Summer Olympics#The Parade Of Nations#Dragon#Japanese#Sorey#Final Fantasy#Nier#Saga#Kingdom Hearts#Square Enix#Phantasy Star#Toyo#Ace Combat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Nintendo
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Capcom
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Related
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster I, II, III released: Prices and trailer

This week the first three Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster games were released for multiple platforms. The original Final Fantasy game (just Final Fantasy), as well as Final Fantasy II, and Final Fantasy III, are now all available from the folks at Square Enix Co., Ltd. for one-time prices. Much like most Square Enix games, mobile or otherwise, Final Fantasy I, II, and III have a one-time price, meaning you’ll buy the game and have all the content, with no worries about future DLC or in-game purchase nonsense.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Apex Legends: Emergence trailer reveals Seer’s abilities

Piece by piece, Respawn Entertainment has been revealing more about Apex Legends‘ upcoming Emergence season. First, we had the story trailer that introduced us to the season’s new character, Seer. Then, we had the gameplay trailer that showed off the new Rampage LMG and some of the changes coming to World’s End. Today, we’re getting the character trailer for Seer, which finally reveals the character’s kit in full.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

PS5 update: download a surprising PlayStation 4 game bonus today

Even with more games coming out each month, PS5 console owners still have a minimal pool of exclusive games to enjoy, with PS4 titles filling the gap. Some PS4 games include impressive next-gen upgrades that offer improved performance and graphics. And this week, a surprising new offering has been released...
Video Gamesgeekculture.co

More Gameplay Details Shown In New Lost Judgment Behind-The-Scenes Video

When it comes to roleplaying games that combine the insanity of minigames and experiences, together with nailbiting narrative development, and characters that will grow and become beloved, the folks over at Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have been killing it with both the Yakuza series, as well as the spin-off series with Judgment. The upcoming Lost Judgment will hopefully do the same, and new gameplay details suggest that will indeed be the case.
Video GamesNintendo World Report

Annapurna Interactive Event Updates And Reveals Four Switch Games

Some new partnerships included in the stream. Annapurna Interactive announced a group of new titles and platforms today, including new details and announcements of four Switch games. Neon White, the action title revealed in February's Nintendo Direct, unveiled a new gameplay trailer and reconfirmed the game's release window as this...
Video GamesCNET

2021 is the Year of the Gaming Handheld

The year 2020 was one of big, high-powered game consoles: the PlayStation 5, the Xbox Series X and Series S (and, for me, the Oculus Quest 2). But 2021's new game systems are all about fitting in your hand. Welcome back to Portable Gaming World. Handheld games have been around...
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Samurai Warriors 5 Review – Reinvented and Reinvigorated

For the last two generations, several publishers/developers have attempted to reinvent the wheel for their classic franchises. Samurai Warriors 5 is the outcome of Koei Tecmo’s attempt to add something new to a genre that has become boring following a slew of similar-looking Musou games. Those who have never played these games may be perplexed if they only watch gameplay footage because they are repetitive and typically follow the same pattern. This isn’t to say that you can’t experiment with the genre. In this scenario, we’ve seen some fantastic results, with titles like Hyrule Warriors and Persona 5 Strikers providing entertaining gameplay despite their Musou heritage.
Video GamesSiliconera

Square Enix Will Shut Down Katana Maidens Mobile Game in October

Square Enix announced that it will shut down its Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko mobile game in Japan on October 29, 2021. A limited offline version of the game will be available to existing players after the closure. [Thanks, Game Watch.]. Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko first appeared as a...
Video GamesIGN

Nintendo Reportedly Pulled Out of the Olympics Opening Ceremony

Nintendo reportedly pulled out of being a part of this year's Olympics opening ceremony "right before" the event. The opening ceremony took place last week, and included 19 pieces of video game music from the likes of Nier, Monster Hunter, and Final Fantasy. However, according to a report from Shukan Bunshun (translated by IGN Japan), documents showing earlier plans for the event included five unused tracks, all of which came from Nintendo franchises, including Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, and Pokemon.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Nier Reincarnation: The complete Reroll guide and tips

Nier Reincarnation is a highly-acclaimed RPG, which is set in the hollow Nier and Drakengard universe. The game was first released on the JP server in February 2021 and has been developed by Appilbot along with Square Enix. The game features the rich lore and mechanics of the original Nier Series. This game, in particular, is a sequel to Nier Automata. In this Nier Reincarnation Reroll Guide, we will give you the initial tips for rerolling on both Android and iOS.
Video Games148apps.com

Trials of Mana review

Trials of Mana is a straightforward action rpg that plays well on mobile despite a few missing features. Trials of Mana has a whole history of hype and preconceived notions about it that existed long before it did. You see, this game is a remake of an old Super Nintendo game from the heyday of SquareSoft (now Square Enix). Earlier games in the Mana series saw releases stateside (Final Fantasy Adventure, Secret of Mana), but this title, originally Seiken Densetsu 3, never got a proper localization and western release. With that history out of the way, I'll say that Trials of Mana is a solid action rpg that seems to be missing a few key ingredients to make it truly special. I wish I could chalk those missing pieces up to age, but the most glaring absences would have been relatively common even back when the game originally released.
Video Gameskingsriverlife.com

Jay’s Video Game News July 2021

After the unfortunately disappointing E3 conferences last month, I was feeling a little down. But, luckily, things have picked up again in the gaming world and there are some exciting game releases to share. Death’s Door, an action adventure role-playing game from Devolver Digital, released on July 20th for Xbox...

Comments / 0

Community Policy