New single-family home sales fell 6.6% to a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 676,000 in June, the third straight monthly decline, according to the Census Bureau. Additionally, May’s estimate was revised downward by 45,000 to 724,000. The number of new single-family houses for sale increased 7%, reaching the highest level since November 2008, though approximately 30% of homes for sale were homes that had not yet been started. The median sales price for new houses sold fell 5%, the largest monthly decline since April 2020.