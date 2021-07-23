Shopping local boosts sales tax revenues in Clarinda

(Clarinda) — A large uptick in local sales tax receipts has the Clarinda city budget in a good spot as the 2022 fiscal year gets underway. At the Clarinda City Council meeting last week, the council approved a resolution for administrative budgetary transfers, which includes the city’s local option sales tax revenue. In Iowa, cities and counties are allowed to implement a 1% local sales tax, in addition to the 6% sales tax imposed by the state. City Manager Gary McClarnon says the local sales tax revenue gets split into various uses.