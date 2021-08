The luxury home market has experienced the same buying frenzy seen in the middle and lower ends of the market, resulting in rising home prices and fast-moving inventory. In May, a $28 million 1.26-acre estate in Las Vegas hit the market, yet realtors worried the home would be hard to sell, reports the Washington Post. It closed less than two weeks later and set a record for the most expensive single-family home sold in southern Nevada. It surprised agents, but the National Association of Realtors found a 244.5% increase in the number of homes sold above $1 million in May 2021 compared to May 2020.