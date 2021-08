Penn Charter rising senior Darcy Felter said her first experience with fellow North Carolina commits during the weekend’s HHH Committed Games Camp awas heartwarming. “I hadn’t met a lot of girls, especially the 2021s so our first practice Friday was the first time I had met them,” said the USA Lacrosse All-American who committed to UNC last year. “Once I met them we clicked right away. We were finding passes right away and everyone was really supportive.