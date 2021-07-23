Suspect in Custody on Firearm Related Charges Following BPD Investigation in Roxbury

James Richard Young, 40, of Lehigh Acres, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. This sentence will run concurrently to a 25-year minimum/mandatory sentence imposed on March 31st for one count of Trafficking in Illegal Drugs (28 Grams or More), after Young was found guilty following a two-day trial in Lee County. This additional sentence is for the second charge that was severed at trial in that case.