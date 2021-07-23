Cancel
Law Enforcement

Suspect in Custody on Firearm Related Charges Following BPD Investigation in Roxbury

By Boston Police
 9 days ago

At about 8:52 PM PM on Wednesday July 21, 2021, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Marcus Dixon, 35, of Darbey, PA, on firearm related charges during an investigation in the area of 4 Forest Street in Roxbury. The suspect was placed in custody without incident after officers recovered a loaded firearm from inside a ‘fanny pack’ which had been discarded by the suspect as the officers approached to speak with him.

