How facial recognition went from bad TV to Big Brother

Kokomo Perspective
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou might not see it, but it sees you. CNN's Jon Sarlin explores the brave new world of facial recognition technology.

kokomoperspective.com

imore.com

Here's how TikTok's algorithm knows what cat videos to show you

TikTok's powerful algorithm is capable of figuring out your interests in as little as 40 minutes. The algorithm uses various markers to work out what you like, including watch time. Have you ever wondered how TikTok knows that you not only like watching videos of cute cats, but also knows...
InternetThe Verge

After accusations, Twitter will pay hackers to find biases in its automatic image crops

Twitter is holding a competition in hopes that hackers and researchers will be able to identify biases in its image cropping algorithm — and it’s going to be handing out cash prizes to winning teams (via Engadget). Twitter is hoping that giving teams access to its code and image cropping model will let them find ways that the algorithm could be harmful (such as it cropping in a way that stereotypes or erases the image’s subject).
TheWrap

Facebook's Ugly Update: Everything You Knew Was True, But Worse

It’s evident that Facebook is not ever going to do a good enough job at keeping our democracy safe. The question is: What are we going to do about it?. A new book that has hit the bestseller lists like a thunderclap comes with a creepy photo of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on the cover and a very effective summary on the back flap of something way better than blurbs: A timeline of mealy-mouthed apologies from Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg.
The Hill

New report says Facebook fired 52 employees caught spying on users' inboxes

A new report in The Telegraph revealed Facebook fired 52 employees who abused their online access to spy on users between 2014 and 2015. The report is based on an excerpt from a newly released book by New York Times reporters Sheera Frenkel and Cecilia Kang titled, “An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination.”
avast.com

Is voice cloning a security threat?

Plus, the Ring doorbell gets a security upgrade and Xbox gives parents more spending control. Advances in voice cloning have brought computer-generated audio to a level the BBC reports “is now said to be unnervingly exact” and that some experts believe may constitute a substantial security hazard. The AI-led technology learns and adapts on its own, and it has evolved greatly over the past few years. The newest iterations of the software can assimilate not just one’s accent, but also their timber, pitch, pace, flow of speaking, and breathing. Moreover, the cloned voice can be manipulated to express a range of emotions including anger, fear, happiness, love, or boredom.
homecrux.com

WUUK Smart Doorbell Features AI Facial Recognition, Voice Gender Modifier

WUUK has released a high-tech smart antitheft doorbell equipped with AI facial recognition and a voice gender modifier, which will help enhance your security. It not only keeps your front door secure but also sends out alerts to your smartphone when someone tries to barge in. The doorbell is elegantly...
Vox

From Macy’s to Albertsons, facial recognition is already everywhere

Some of the US’s most popular stores — including Macy’s and Albertsons — are using facial recognition on their customers, largely without their knowledge, according to the digital rights nonprofit Fight the Future. On July 14, Fight for the Future helped launch a nationwide campaign to document which of the...
Axios

Facial recognition surges in retail stores

Face-recognition tech is coming to a store near you, if it's not there already, and that's sparking a new wave of opposition. Why it matters: The systems can scan or store facial images of both shoppers and workers. Their use accelerated during the pandemic as retailers looked for ways to prevent fraud, track foot traffic with fewer employees, and offer contactless payments at a time when consumers were wary of interacting with others.

