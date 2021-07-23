Cancel
Nick Wright chooses Lonzo Ball over Russell Westbrook for Lakers

By Michael Mulford
 9 days ago
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The offseason has began which means the rumors are beginning to swirl regarding the draft, free agency, and potential trades.

For the Pelicans, their biggest question this offseason is to resign Lonzo Ball or not. Ball is expected to have interest throughout the league and potentially from his former team, the Los Angeles Lakers.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported last week that the Lakers are in the market for a playmaker alongside LeBron James with Dennis Schroder hitting free agency and teased that the Lakers could be interested in a reunion with Ball.

On Thursday morning, Nick Wright of FS1’s First Thing First spoke on the report from Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated that a Lakers-Wizards trade that would send Russell Westbrook to Los Angeles, which Wright wasn’t a fan of.

“I might even say bring back Lonzo rather than Russ,” Wright said of the Lakers.

For the Lakers to bring back Lonzo, a sign-and-trade would need to occur as they won’t have the cap space available to sign Ball outright.

Among the other guards Wright would rather have on the Lakers over Russ were Chris Paul, Malcolm Brogdon, Mike Conley, and Kyle Lowry.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

