Charlotte, NC

Gymnast Sam Mikulak competing Saturday in Men's Qualification round

WCNC
WCNC
 9 days ago

Sam Mikulak is set to make his third appearance at the Olympics on Saturday when he competes in the Men's Qualification round at around 6:30 a.m.

The 28-year-old Mikulak, who is a six-time U.S. national all-around champion, is originally from California and has spent much of his young life training up in artistic gymnastics. He spent his undergraduate years at the University of Michigan, competing with them while making an Olympic appearance in 2012 at the London games. He would make his next appearance at Rio de Janeiro during the 2016 games.

Click here to watch Sam Mikulak Saturday, July 24 on NBCOlympics.com

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

Mikulak is engaged to WCNC Charlotte's very own Mia Atkins , who hosts Charlotte Today . And after he's done in Tokyo, he plans to move to Charlotte with Mia and their dogs: Marshall and Lilly!

Men's gymnastics schedule:

  • Mens Prelims: 6am EST Saturday July 24 (Streaming on Peacock)
  • Mens Team Final 6am EST Monday July 26
  • Mens All Around Final 6am EST Wednesday July 28
  • Mens Floor and Pommel Horse Final 4am EST Sunday August 1
  • Mens Rings and Vault Final 4am EST Monday August 2
  • Mens Parallel Bars and High Bar Final 4am EST Tuesday August 3

You can catch Sam competing in Tokyo, right here on WCNC Charlotte. Here's how and when you can watch all of the events.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte .
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Comments / 0

Charlotte, NC
Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/
