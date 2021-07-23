Special Weather Statement issued for Central Phoenix, East Valley, North Phoenix, Glendale by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 01:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central Phoenix; East Valley; North Phoenix, Glendale SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY UNTIL 1000 AM MST At 929 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Scottsdale Airport, or near Paradise Valley, moving south at 15 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, Mesa Riverview Mall, Papago Park, Piestewa Peak Park, Falcon Field Airport, Salt River Indian Community, North Mountain Park, Downtown Scottsdale, Scottsdale Airport and Camelback Mountain. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 203 and 206. AZ Route 51 between mile markers 1 and 13. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 175 and 184.