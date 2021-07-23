Cancel
Public Safety

SEEN THEM? Men Wanted For Stealing $15.5K Of Goods From 35+ Cars, Cumberland County Police Say

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
 9 days ago
Izzy Junior Martinez, Juan Ramon Martinez, and Bryan Esquilin Figuerao Photo Credit: Lower Allen Township police

Warrants have been issued for three men Lower Allen Township police believe are responsible for at least 36 thefts of items from vehicles.

Izzy Junior Martinez, 24, Juan Ramon Martinez, 20, and Bryan Esquilin Figuerao, 22, are wanted for dozens of thefts in March, Aug., Oct., Nov., and Dec. of 2020 of unlocked vehicles, according to police.

The men targeted specific neighborhoods of Rossmoyne Manor, Highland Park, Beacon Hill, Cumberland Park, Spring Lake, and the Wesley Part Apartments-- taking over $15,500 worth of property.

The items stolen includes: electronics, jewelry, weapons, cash, and other property left in vehicles.

Police determined these men where the suspect by using surveillance videos.

"Through the good work of patrol officers obtaining a license plate of a suspect vehicle and detectives conducting interviews and cell phone record searches, arrest warrants have been issued for all three subjects," Lower Allen Township police say.

The men are each wanted for the following criminal charges:

  • Theft by unlawful taking
  • Theft from Motor Vehicle
  • Loitering and prowling at night time Theft

The Izzy Junior Martinez has a record of stealing from vehicles and was briefly held on charges in May 2020 for theft from vehicles-- he was out on bail at the time of the first few reported thefts.

Anyone with information on these men's whereabouts should contact police in Lower Allen Township.

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

