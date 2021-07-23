Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: Secrets of staging a modern home

As I shared in a previous column, real estate professionals agree that staging a home is a must! Not only does it improve the impression of your home for potential buyers both in person and in photos, but as a seller it often increases your ROI by several percentage points. In today’s market, contemporary and modern home designs are some of the most popular but staging these properties can sometimes be a challenge! We have put together some tricks of the trade for staging a modern, minimalist home effectively.