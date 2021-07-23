Cancel
Carve Magazine Issue 208

Cover picture for the articleThe new issue is out. You can get it delivered to door for by hitting this link here. Welcome to another packed issue of Carve. In here you will find tales from all corners of Britain and Ireland. One story that particularly stands out for me personally is that of my long-time friend Kwab. It’s a story I have kept with me for many years. I used to stay with Kwab when he was running a hostel in Bundoran, but we kind of lost touch. I wasn’t sure what had happened, but one day I got a message. It turned out a few things in his life had got on top of him and he needed help. He ended up in a secure psychiatric ward, very depressed. Then one day a friend of his took him a Carve mag. He read it from cover to cover and right then decided to change his life. “It literally saved me,” he told me. “It was like a full-on jolt back to reality! I kept it with me and it was like my anchor. It reminded me of who I was and why I needed to get out of there!” Kwab now runs surf charters on his boat ‘Jiwa’, and teaches meditation and free diving in Indonesia. He is literally living the dream. I can’t tell you how happy this makes me, or how stoked I am that he has shared his story in this issue. “If it helps even one person take a different road, then it’s worth it,” he says. We are living through a historic period right now, and the pandemic has affected a lot of people very differently. Hopefully we have filled this issue with enough inspiring stories and people to fire up your stoke and get you out there. Maybe on a new twinny handpicked from our guide!

