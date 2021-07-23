GM Issues 2nd Bolt Recall; Faulty Batteries Can Cause Fires

The Chevrolet Bolt EV was in the news recently for all the wrong reasons. There were known fire issues with the Bolt that Chevy claimed to have figured out earlier this year. GM then changed its tune and warned Bolt owners to avoid overnight charging or even parking their vehicles inside. This warning came after fresh reports of the EV catching fire surfaced, despite these vehicles having been checked under the NHTSA-issued recall. Sadly, the worst of the saga is still coming to light, and for one early Bolt buyer, this problem has left him with $12,000 of debt and no car.