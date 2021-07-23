Cancel
GM Issues 2nd Bolt Recall; Faulty Batteries Can Cause Fires

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 10 days ago

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling some older Chevrolet Bolts for a second time to fix persistent battery problems that can set the electric cars ablaze. Until repairs are done, GM says owners should park the cars outdoors, limit charging to 90% of battery capacity, and not deplete batteries below 70 miles of range. The company says the Bolts should not be charged overnight, and should be parked outside immediately after they are charged.

