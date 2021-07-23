Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

PAWS Pet Of The Week: Reid

cbslocal.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReid is the PAWS Pet of the Week. He is a cute five-year-old dachshund mix looking for that special and loving forever home.

chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
Petsalexandrialivingmagazine.com

Nancy the Chihuahua: Cuddles, Snuggles, Love

Five-year-old Nancy is looking for a friend who can help her explore the world. This young Chihuahua can be shy at first, because she knows that it can take a while for friendship to blossom. But when it does, be prepared for cuddles, snuggles and a whole lot of love. Nancy's close friends can count themselves lucky!
PetsCourier-Express

FUREVER HOMES: Pets of the Week

Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available. Dakota is a 10-year-old Jack Russel mix who was surrendered to the shelter when her owner went into a nursing home. Dakota is a sweet and loving girl who can be a lap dog. She enjoys taking naps in her doggy bed and going for walks. Dakota would love a quiet home with no small children.
PetsSanta Barbara Edhat

Dog of the Week: Ellie

Ellie is an 11-week-old female heeler mix puppy. Ellie loves to spend time outside playing, wrestling with her brother, is very food driven, and likes to cuddle after a nice day of play! She is very curious about the world and new sounds. She loves other dogs and would thrive with a dog sibling. Ellie will do well in an active home with someone that will take her on lots of adventures and exercise.
PetsNews 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Posh Pets Rescue on July 30

In this week's Paws & Pals, Posh Pets Rescue presented four dogs looking for their 'furever' homes. Butterscotch is a gorgeous 1-year-old girl who loves a good belly rub on the couch but also loves her long walks. She's 52 pounds, is great on a leash and is super smart. Butterscotch prefers to be your one and only pet as she's not fond of sharing her things. Once she knows you and trusts you, she will be your loyal best buddy.
PetsDelaware County Daily Times

Providence Animal Center Pet of the Week: Charlie

Charlie is a happy-go-lucky boy who is patiently waiting on his forever family from the comfort of a foster home. His foster parents describe him as shy, sensitive and incredibly sweet. Since he is a bit of a wallflower, he would thrive in a home with the right doggy companion. He could even live with the right kitty cat sibling and children elementary school aged and up. Once he is comfortable with you, he’ll show off how calm, patient and wonderful he is! If you’re interested in meeting him, head to his bio at ProvidenceAC.org/pets/Charlie to learn more, and submit an online adoption profile! Charlie is the packaged deal – he is up-to-date on her vaccines, neutered, and microchipped. PAC IS BACK: You can now walk-in to meet the adoptable dogs and cats at Providence Animal Center from Tuesday-Sunday – no appointment necessary.
PetsThe Day

Your Turn: Hank the mutt will be dearly missed

In 2013, Hank appeared on Channel 3 News with Scot Haney wearing a red bandanna. Hank had lived in a kennel all his life and was scheduled to be euthanized within a week if they could not find a home for him. Although Hank had been taken home by many...
Petslovemeow.com

Cat Brings Kitten to Family She Trusts and Comes Back Next Day with Another One

A cat brought a kitten to a family who helped her, and came back the next day with one more. Last weekend, Sarah Kelly, founder of Murphy's Law Animal Rescue (in North Carolina), was contacted about a feline family of three needing rescue. A stray cat had brought her two kittens to the perfect home for help.
PetsFox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Her puppies have been adopted, now it's this sweet mama's turn

Missie came into the shelter with a litter of pups. Her babies have all been adopted and now this sweet mama is ready for her own home. Missie is great with cats and dogs and has a best friend (cat) in her foster home that she loves to play and wrestle with.
Petsx1071.com

Meet the Pet of the Week: Ripley

Ripley is a mix between a Great Dane and a lab. About a year old, she’s a sweet and cuddly girl who’s great with people and other animals. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Petskeizertimes.com

Cat of the Week

History: Bubbles is a black domestic medium hair. She was at the shelter as a kitten but was adopted. Months later, she was found abandoned in a storage house and was brought back to the same shelter once again. Preferred home: This cat does best in a quiet and calm...
PetsAlamosa Valley Courier

Part 2 for this week: Countour Animal Shelter dogs

These are the other beautiful dogs who are waiting for the right people to come along and take them to loving, committed, forever homes. Emelia is a calm and loving, Husky/Shepherd mix. She is playful and affectionate and loves “butt scratches.” She likes to go for long walks and will let you pet her all day long! She is looking for a secure home that will let her be an involved family member.
PetsWKBW-TV

Pet Talk Tuesday – What are the best breeds of dogs

What are the best breeds of dogs? Dr. Susan Wylegala says there is no real good answer for that question. The best breed of dog is one that really fits your life and your lifestyle the best. Are you an active person who hikes and runs who might do well with a dog who likes that border collie, labs, Australian shepherds, dogs like that? Are you someone who is older and tends not to be so active who might do better with a smaller dog that doesn’t require as much physical activity as some of the larger, more active dogs? Are you looking for a particular breed? Is there something about a breed being less allergenic that may fit your needs or are you looking for someone to just be a part of your family where you can really look at a rescue dog.
PetsPosted by
IBTimes

National Kitten Day 2021: Cute Quotes About Felines For All Pet Lovers

National Kitten Day is marked annually on July 10 to celebrate the cutest felines around us. This day was founded by pet and family lifestyle expert and animal advocate, Colleen Paige. According to the National Kitten Coalition, approximately 1.4 million cats are euthanized in America each year. If you are...
Clark County, OHSpringfield News Sun

Clark County Pet of the Week

Raven is licking her chops thinking about having dinner in her new, furever home. Raven is around 3-4 years old and weighs in about 70 lbs. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, vet checked and licensed for $22 as she is the Clark County Dog Shelter Pet of the Week. To schedule a meeting, call 937 521-2140. Raven is at the Clark County Dog Shelter, 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. Visit www.facebook.com/clarkcountydogshelter for more information. CONTRIBUTED.
PetsPosted by
Shore News Network

Sweet mama dog says goodbye to her puppies one last time

A rescue went to their usual spot where stray dogs were in large supply. They spotted a mama dog and two of her small puppies. They went over to take a look at the puppies and the mama dog slowly walked away. She looked sad and turned around one more time to watch her precious cargo before she wandered back into the woods.
Lebanon County, PAlebtown.com

Pet of the Week: Moonlight

LebTown is featuring a different Lebanon County pet each Friday to help us enter the weekend with the best vibes possible. This week’s pet is Moonlight, owned by Lois Herr of Mt. Gretna. For the Pet of the Week photo, Moonlight wanted to wear a festive Fourth of July bow,...
PetsDaily Hampshire Gazette

Columnist Sara Weinberger: The challenges of a rescue dog

“Let me help you find your new best friend,” read the heading on the Mass Mutt Rescue, Inc. website. It was June of 2020. Three months into the pandemic and I wanted a dog. I was not alone. Drawn to the fantasy of comfort and companionship from a “new best...

Comments / 0

Community Policy