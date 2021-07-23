Cancel
Keith Urban, John Legend Perform John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ At Olympic Opening Ceremony

By Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeith Urban joined others in a pre-recorded performance of the John Lennon classic “Imagine” during the opening ceremonies of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. Keith shared a video clip of him talking about the song on his Instagram. In the video, Keith says of the iconic song, “It’s one of those songs that feels just like it’s always been there, like a spiritual classic. It’s more of a hymn than a song, you know?”

