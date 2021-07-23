5 Fun Vacation Ideas You Can Try This Summer

Normal things can sometimes get too boring. We know that the calculator app is there to mash numbers together so your brain doesn’t have to do numerical thinking. Social media apps are there to know what’s up from our immediate circles to your brother’s friend’s girlfriend. Food delivery apps exist because, well – we have to satisfy our cravings. The thing about apps like this is you already know what to expect from them because they serve a purpose. They provide a solution to some of our perceived needs because we live in a time with an abundance of convenience. But sometimes, apps don’t need to be useful. Some apps are just apps and it’s up to you if you’ll take them or leave them.