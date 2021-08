Double-crested cormorants dive like an otter because they’re not similar enough to a duck. In the Mystic River and Mystic Lakes, you might spot a fairly large, gangly black bird with a long, kinky neck. Perhaps just its head and neck can be seen bobbing along while it searches for fish. This is the double-crested cormorant, a heavy bird that swims low in the water. When a cormorant dives, it propels itself with its feet, staying underwater for as long as a minute. After diving, it spends more than half its day perched on rocks or outcroppings with wings outstretched, drying off.