Purple Heart Walking Tour of Lakeside Cemetery slated for Aug. 7

By Canon City Daily Record
Daily Record
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs one of the most recognized medals awarded to members of the U.S. Armed Forces, the Purple Heart is also the nation’s oldest military award. The Royal Gorge Regional Museum & History Center invites the community to join them as they highlight some of the local Purple Heart recipients. Participants will need to be able to stand and walk for approximately an hour and a half. This program is free and open to the public but space is limited and registration is required at museum.canoncity.org. Click on events or calendar to register for the event. Register online or contact the museum for more information. This program will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. Aug. 7.

