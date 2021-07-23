Cancel
Mississippi sheriff releases disturbing details in search for man suspected in child torture case

By Magnolia State Live
The Jones County Sheriff’s Office released disturbing details in the search for a man accused of torturing two toddlers seven years ago in a case that officials say is cringing and disturbing.

In a post on Facebook, JSCD said Donald Wayne Jordon “is #1 on the JCSD Most Wanted list!”

Jordan, 36, is wanted on two counts of sexual battery, according to investigators.

The posting reports that Jordan and his former girlfriend are accused of “taping two toddler-age children to the wall and forcing them to watch” the couple have sex. The children were also reportedly punched by Jordan if they looked away, according to arrest affidavits filed by the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.

The children also reported other “vile acts” to the authorities. the post said.

“This has to be the most graphic, disturbing case I can remember,” Sgt. J.D. Carter told the Laurel Leader-Call, according to the post. Carter has been in law enforcement for 16 years.

Jordan’s former girlfriend Hilda Ishee, 39, is already in custody, the post said. Ishee is charged with two counts of felonious child abuse for “intentionally, knowingly, unlawfully and feloniously physically torturing” the children. She was charged under the “torture” subsection of the Mississippi Code on child abuse, Carter said.

“The case was referred to the JCSD by Child Protective Services after that agency was made aware of the allegations by the accusers, now ages 10 and 8, who are in counseling,” the post said. “They reported that the incidents occurred between 2014 and 2015 when they were between ages 1 and 4. The children — a boy and a girl — are connected to one of the suspects, but the specific relationship isn’t being revealed in order to help protect their identities.”

Both children underwent forensic interviews with child specialists and revealed what happened to them. Their separate allegations had corroborating details, JCSD officials said.

If you know where Jordan is located, contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Ex-cop admits to murdering Mississippi woman sleeping in her bed; he claimed they were having an affair and she’d threatened to tell his wife

Inside the courtroom at the Union County Courthouse on Friday, former Oxford police officer Matthew Kinne admitted to killing Dominique Clayton while she slept and was sentenced to life in prison. The proceedings ended a 26-month wait for justice by the Clayton Family and helped bring closure after Clayton was...
Arkansas StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man charged with being intoxicated and shooting at Arkansas deputies

No injuries were reported following two shootings this week involving Arkansas State troopers during traffic stops along Interstate 40, according to state police. On Thursday, Trooper Tyler Langley and a motorist exchanged gunfire near Conway after the man, whose name was not released, sped away from an attempted traffic stop for speeding, then stopped and fled his vehicle before exchanging gunfire with Langley, then being arrested.
Natchez, MSPosted by
Magnolia State Live

Police, family of missing man reach out to public for help

Mississippi law enforcement and the friends and family of a young adult man who is missing are asking for help from their community to find him. A digital flyer that has circulated around social media since Wednesday asks for anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Bill Calvin Jr., age 20, to contact his family or the Natchez Police Department at 601-445-5565.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Multiple county search for “armed and dangerous” murder suspect ends with arrest at Mississippi state park

A Mississippi man described as being “armed and dangerous” has been taken into custody and in arrested in connection with a weekend shooting death. Lee County Sheriff Office deputies, U.S. Marshals and game wardens captured Bradley Kevin King, 54, of Nettleton, at approximately 11 a.m. Wednesday (July 28) at Tombigbee State Park.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Suspect accused of gunning down two Mississippi police officers has hearing

A status hearing has been held for a man accused in the deaths of two Mississippi police officers. Kelsey Rushing, an attorney representing Marquis A. Flowers, told Special Judge Richard W. McKenzie on Monday that his team was awaiting reports from experts on several matters and, as a result, had not yet responded to a pretrial questionnaire from District Attorney Dee Bates’ office, The Daily Leader reported.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Former Mississippi high school teacher accused of enticing male student will not serve jail time

A former Lafayette High School teacher will not serve jail time after being charged with a felony sex crime three years ago. According to court documents filed earlier this month, Molly Wray had her court case retired after Lafayette County Circuit Court judge Kent Smith granted a motion made by the state. The condition of the order is subject to Wray serving five years of good behavior effective on the date of the order being signed, according to the document.

