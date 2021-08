Young Thug is taking over the pop-punk wave, performing four new songs, and announcing the release date for his upcoming album Punk during his NPR Tiny Desk Concert. His performance was announced on Monday, with videos of the rapper performing a rock-tinged version of "Ski" with Travis Barker, as well as a few other unreleased tracks. The concert is officially live, and it's even more exciting than we initially thought. The rockstar painted the town pink with four all-new songs, titled "Die Slow," "Droppin Jewels," "Hate The Game," and "Tick Tock," and he also told the world when he's releasing his next studio album.