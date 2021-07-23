Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Penobscot by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 12:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Penobscot A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN PISCATAQUIS SOUTHERN AROOSTOOK AND NORTH CENTRAL PENOBSCOT COUNTIES At 1231 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Moosehorn Crossing, or 27 miles northwest of Patten, moving south at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Patten, Mount Katahdin, Mount Chase, Oxbow, South Branch Pond, Shin Pond, Baxter State Park, Moosehorn Crossing, Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument, Stacyville, Grand Lake Seboeis, Grand Lake Matagamon and Katahdin Lake. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy downpours may cause ponding of water on roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.