Blackstone, Goldman Sachs, KKR Lead $1.25B Loan for Terminal Warehouse

Goldman Sachs analyst Paul Young upgraded Alcoa (NYSE: AA) from Buy to Conviction Buy with a price target of $51.00 (from $48.00). The analyst comments " We reiterate our Buy rating on Alcoa and add the shares to the Americas Conviction List, with 54% total return to our updated 12-month price target of $51. Our view is predicated on the following four points. First, the company has significant leverage to a positive commodity price outlook, where we estimate every 10% increase in aluminum prices corresponds to a ~20% increase in EBITDA. Second, Alcoa has been successful in its deleveraging strategy, which we expect to free up balance sheet capacity for capital returns. Third, Alcoa screens favorably relative to the global industry, given the company's lower carbon footprint and green growth initiatives. Finally, recent underperformance from May 2021 highs and a continued underappreciation of the company's progress in repositioning itself has led to the shares trading at a discounted 3.5x/2.1x 2021/2022 EV/EBITDA, in our view, creating an even more attractive entry point for investors seeking aluminum exposure."