Max Payne turns 20 years old today

By News
Eurogamer.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe original Max Payne was released on this date in 2001 on PC. It was released the following year on the Xbox and the PlayStation 2. To celebrate, Remedy Entertainment, the developer of the first two instalments, released an anniversary video featuring Sam Lake, the primary writer of the game and whose likeness was used for Max Payne himself, and James McCaffrey, the voice actor of Payne. The video also features the iconic black leather jacket worn by Payne.

