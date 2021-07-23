Max Payne turns 20 years old today

Believe it or not, but the original Max Payne came out on this day 20 years ago, July 23, 2001. It was one of the first titles to use the now famous Bullet Time effect, and became one of the most successful IP’s of the early 2000’s. The team behind the game is none other than Remedy Entertainment, who themselves have built a fairly impressive library of titles over the years that have garnered critical acclaim. For this day however, the studio looked back on the 20th Anniversary of their first big hit, and what better way to do this than by making a brief, yet very amazing thank you video by the Lead Writer Sam Lake, and the voice of Max Payne himself James McCaffrey.