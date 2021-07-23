Cancel
Commerzbank outsourcing flop is warning for rivals

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago
The Commerzbank logo is pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - European banking is littered with subscale markets divisions. Lenders from UBS (UBSG.S) to Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) have thrown in the towel on some trading businesses over the last decade. Yet a U-turn announced late on Thursday by Commerzbank (CBKG.DE), which is ditching a plan to outsource to HSBC (HSBA.L), (0005.HK) the settlement of retail clients’ trades, shows quitting is easier said than done.

The German lender’s chief operating officer, Joerg Hessenmueller, cited “high implementation risks”. That’s banker-speak for “we underestimated how hard this would be”. Commerzbank will take a 200 million euro non-cash write-off, which roughly represents the sum of capitalised expenses spent on the plan. The figure is higher than the 130 million euros of earnings that analysts previously expected for 2021.

The positive spin is that higher retail trading volumes in Germany give Commerzbank a better chance of profitably settling transactions itself. That assumes a pandemic-era boom persists. If it doesn’t, Hessenmueller may find himself back at square one. (By Liam Proud)

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com.

