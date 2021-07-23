‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ looks great, but doesn’t resonate
This Netflix feature will make its streaming debut on July 16. The writing/directing team of Navot Papushado and Aharon Kashales garnered a lot of press in 2013 for their gritty and disturbing Israeli genre picture “Big Bad Wolves.” It earned a sizable cult following. While the team still collaborates, each has gone off to create individual works along the way. “Gunpowder Milkshake” is Papushado’s English-language film debut, an over-the-top, bloody action picture with plenty of style to burn.gallupsun.com
