Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ looks great, but doesn’t resonate

gallupsun.com
 10 days ago

This Netflix feature will make its streaming debut on July 16. The writing/directing team of Navot Papushado and Aharon Kashales garnered a lot of press in 2013 for their gritty and disturbing Israeli genre picture “Big Bad Wolves.” It earned a sizable cult following. While the team still collaborates, each has gone off to create individual works along the way. “Gunpowder Milkshake” is Papushado’s English-language film debut, an over-the-top, bloody action picture with plenty of style to burn.

gallupsun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Giamatti
Person
Angela Bassett
Person
Lena Headey
Person
Karen Gillan
Person
Carla Gugino
Person
Michelle Yeoh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israeli#The Firm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
MoviesComicBook

Nicolas Cage Reveals the One Movie of His He Will Never Watch

It's pretty reasonable to call Nicholas Cage a film icon, as the actor has appeared in an ever-growing number of fascinating and memorable films. Fans of Cage probably have their favorite performance of his that they want to watch or rewatch — but apparently, there's one title that the actor has no plans to revisit. In a recent interview with Variety, Cage briefly spoke about his upcoming role in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, an upcoming film that will see him portraying a fictionalized version of himself. As Cage put it, he'll "never see" The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, because the film's self-aware nature will be a bit too much for him.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Chris Pratt Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Ever since Guardians of the Galaxy turned him into a superstar, Chris Pratt has almost exclusively tended to operate in the realm of broad, crowd-pleasing blockbusters. There’s no doubting his talents as an actor, but it would also mark a refreshing change of pace to see him do something other than rely on his natural charm, comic timing and charisma on the big screen.
MoviesCollider

Greta Gerwig Confirmed to Direct 'Barbie' Movie Starring Margot Robbie; Filming to Begin in 2022

Greta Gerwig has officially signed on to direct Barbie, which stars Margot Robbie in the titular role as the iconic Mattel doll. While both stars are finishing up other projects, Warner Bros. recently announced that production will begin early 2022 at their Leavesden Studios in London, per Variety. Gerwig signed on to the project in 2019 as a writer, but was only just confirmed as the direct recently.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Carla Gugino on ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ and the 20th Anniversary of ‘Spy Kids’

Carla Gugino may have done a lot of action work in two of her latest projects — the series “Jett” (now on HBO Max) and the Netflix movie “Gunpowder Milkshake” — but she’s happy to report that she made it through both productions uninjured. But a day off from filming the upcoming “Leopard Skin” in the Dominican Republic earlier this year proved catastrophic. “I went on this amazing hike and I  was coming down a hill and I broke my wrist really badly,” Gugino tells me from her home in New York City. “I broke all the bones all the way...
MoviesDaily Californian

‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ is flashy, explosive, but more sour than sweet

At first glance, there is a lot to like about Navot Papushado’s “Gunpowder Milkshake”: the colors, the cinematography, the whimsical world filled with ‘50s-inspired design, the badass female cast that plays equally badass characters. At second glance, “Gunpowder Milkshake” turns out to be the epitome of style over substance. Where there is style, it’s immaculate, but one look beneath the film’s candy shell reveals a hollow plot that is nearly impossible to follow or become invested in. It’s incredibly frustrating that the movie is so unbalanced in its quality — it allows viewers to hold onto hope and give the story the benefit of the doubt, only resulting in its unsatisfactory ending feeling even more disappointing.
MoviesCollider

‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ Director Navot Papushado on Giving Each Character Their Own Individuality and Color Scheme

With Gunpowder Milkshake now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke with director Navot Papushado’s about making his action-packed and violent thriller. If you haven’t seen the trailers, Gunpowder Milkshake follows Sam (Karen Gillan), the daughter of an elite assassin, Scarlet (Lena Headey), who is forced to fight the shadowy organization that raised and trained her to follow in her mother's footsteps. Sam is forced to reunite with her mother and a new group of assassins when a job goes south and she chooses to protect one of her targets. The all-star cast also features Angela Bassett, Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh, Chloe Coleman, Paul Giamatti, Ralph Ineson, Adam Nagaitis, and Freya Allan.
MoviesAOL Moviefone

Karen Gillen, Angela Bassett, and Carla Gugino Talk About Their Work on ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’

The stars of the over-the-top action movie talk about learning new stunts and bonding with each other on set. In the new Netflix movie ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ Karen Gillen (‘Doctor Who,’ ‘Jumanji’) stars as Sam, a contract killer that has been betrayed by the very syndicate she works for. Searching for refuge with a young witness, played Chloe Coleman (‘My Spy’), that she refuses to kill, Sam finds support in the form of a trio of librarians that curate a bit more than just books, and may know where Sam’s mother has disappeared to.
MoviesPosted by
CultureMap San Antonio

Female-centric Gunpowder Milkshake fizzles with story and action

If the past 20 years of movies have proven anything, it’s that plenty of women have shown the ability to carry an action film just as well as men can. They include Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lawrence, Uma Thurman, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, and Marvel stars like Zoe Saldana, Scarlett Johansson, and Karen Gillan, all of whom owe a debt of gratitude toward Sigourney Weaver and Linda Hamilton for paving the way.
Moviesirvineweekly.com

Gunpowder Milkshake Relies on ‘John Wick with Women’ Formula

If you’ve ever seen John Wick, Le Samourai or Leon: The Professional, then you’ve essentially seen Gunpowder Milkshake, another action flick featuring killers on the run. The set-up is basic: Karen Gillan is Sam, a hit woman-for-hire in Berlin. She’s sent to murder the son of a mobster and then threaten his accountant – only the accountant stole the money to pay for the ransom of his kidnapped girl, Emily (Chloe Coleman). After things go south, Sam and Emily are on the lam, ducking through parking garages and taking shelter with Sam’s mother, another killer-for-hire named Scarlet (Leana Headey).
MoviesHypebae

5 Action-Thrillers To Watch After 'Gunpowder Milkshake'

Gunpowder Milkshake, the newest action-thriller film on Netflix, has garnered much attention for its star-studded cast and exciting storyline featuring a crew of badass assassins. Starring Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett and Paul Giamatti, Gunpowder Milkshake is centered on the story of Sam (Gillan), who is raised by The Firm, an organization her mother Scarlet (Headey) used to work for. She is required to complete a dangerous mission while protecting an eight-year-old girl Emily (Chloe Coleman), and to reunite with her mother and The Librarians (Bassett, Yeoh and Gugino). For those who have already seen the movie, we’ve gathered a list of similar titles you can add to your watchlist.
Movieslrmonline.com

Gunpowder Milkshake & Casting Batgirl, Black Panther, And Injustice | Breaking Geek Radio: The Podcast

Jammer (@jamthewriter), Jonesy (@sirjonesiest) and Nick (@geekyNICKDOLL) watched Gunpowder Milkshake this week. Is it worth the watch?. The trio also talks all news that is geek, including Black Panther, Batgirl, and DC’s Injustice animated film casting, Snyder finding a long time home at Netflix, and Dwayne Johnson’s comments on leaving the Fast and Furious franchise. And there are still plenty of rabbit holes to explore.
TV & Videospunchdrunkcritics.com

Cinema Royale: Talking ‘Black Widow’, ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’, ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ And More In An All-Review Episode

Talk about a busy week! There was almost no time for rants and diversions (almost, we got a few in) this week with a slate of films unlike we’ve had for months, normalcy here we come! A catch-up review of Black Widow and the joys of Florence Pugh are the main points, but we also begrudgingly like the new Space Jam, and marvel at Nicolas Cage’s ability as an actor in Pig. All that plus reviews of Escape Room: Tournament of Champions and the awesome guns blazing Gunpowder Milkshake!
MoviesEureka Times-Standard

Movie Review: ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ fails to ‘Wick’ its way to delicious fun

It’s not hard to imagine the pitch meeting for “Gunpowder Milkshake,” a violent action thriller debuting this week on Netflix. Sure, it’s possible writer-director Navot Papushado never said that exact phrase to any studio executives, but that’s what the Israeli filmmaker’s latest effort is. And, hey, that would be fine...

Comments / 0

Community Policy