2020 Record: 5-6 All-time series: 10-8 Syracuse. It’s not often that Syracuse and Virginia Tech face off on the gridiron, just 18 times since 1964. Neither of these programs have met expectations as of late. With plenty of hot seat conversation flooding the media regarding HC Justin Fuente, 2021 is undoubtedly a pivotal year for the 6th year coach. The Hokies lost some talent to the NFL draft and as a result, have some question marks. DB Caleb Farley, OL Christian Darrisaw, DB Divine Deablo, and RB Khalil Herbert are all off to bigger and better things. Though there are some things to be on the lookout for, most notably the first full season of Oregon-transfer Braxton Burmeister at the QB position.