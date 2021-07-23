Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rappahannock County, VA

Broadband Authority to confer with legal counsel before making partnership decision

By Julia Shanahan
Rappahannock News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rappahannock County Broadband Authority did not decide Thursday night what internet provider they would partner with to potentially receive state funding to expand broadband service in the county. The RCBA met Thursday night in a continued meeting to discuss responses to the authority’s request for information (RFI) sent out...

www.rappnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Rappahannock County, VA
Rappahannock County, VA
Government
City
Fairfax, VA
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legal Counsel#Rfi#Mji
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsSFGate

Senators eye push to expand broadband in underserved areas

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Senators from Maine and Nevada have a new plan to expand access to affordable high-speed broadband in underserved areas. Independent Sen. Angus King of Maine and Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen of Nevada said their proposal focuses on building the “middle mile” of broadband infrastructure. The “middle mile” refers to infrastructure that connects internet carriers to local networks and facilities such as schools, libraries and government offices.
Island County, WASouth Whidbey Herald

Commissioners outline ideas for relief funds

Island County commissioners are considering spending the bulk of $16.5 million in federal relief funds on one larger project or effort. While the three commissioners are still in early stages of investigating ideas — and plan on having community meetings — affordable housing was a focus of recent discussions. Last...
Rappahannock County, VARappahannock News

Broadband Authority signs regional agreement with All Points

In a split vote Thursday night, the Rappahannock County Broadband Authority (RCBA) signed a regional agreement with All Points Broadband to begin phase 1 of the internet service provider’s proposal, bringing the body one step closer to clinching state funding for broadband initiatives. Authority members Debbie Donehey, Chris Parrish, and...
Economycomptia.org

How to Hire Legal Counsel for Your MSP

As a technology solution provider, choosing a legal representative can be a complex process, but it is one of the most important investments you can make in your business. You want someone who is an expert in their field, who gives you and your business the right amount of attention, and someone who you feel comfortable discussing matters than concern your livelihood. It’s not as easy as a Google search or a referral from a friend.
Victor, IDTeton Valley News

Victor resident legally challenges Broulim's rezone decision

On July 20 a Victor resident filed a petition for judicial review of the decision by Victor City Council to rezone the old elementary school property in order for Broulim’s to build a grocery store there. Neil Albert, who lives across East Center Street from the old school building, requested...
Geauga County, OHchagrinvalleytoday.com

Elections board to seek legal counsel on move

Geauga County Commissioners voted 2-1 on Tuesday paving the way for the Geauga County Board of Elections to hire an attorney for advice on the upcoming move to the administration building now under construction. The vote came after commissioners delayed action on the elections board’s July 13 request for separate...
Hanover County, VAWRIC TV

Hanover announces partnership to expand broadband across the county

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County announced a partnership among All Points Broadband, Dominion Energy and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative that will make broadband service available to underserved areas in the county. Despite coverage maps indicating that virtually all of the county has access to high-speed broadband internet, a large...
Public Healthcounty.org

NACo Annual Conference Focused on COVID, Infrastructure and Broadband

The 2021 National Association of Counties (NACo) Annual Conference was held in Prince George's County, Maryland, from July 9 through July 12, and was attended either online or in-person by officials from nearly 2,500 of the country's 3,069 counties. The four-day conference hosted a number of federal officials who came to speak on the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), varying proposed national infrastructure bills, broadband expansion and the challenges faced by county governments during the COVID-19 pandemic. Vice President Kamala Harris made her first in-person conference appearance since taking office. Additionally, Speaker of the U.S. House Nancy Pelosi (D-California) and U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) addressed the conference in-person and via video message, respectively. Several federal agency secretaries, deputy secretaries and senior staff also spoke.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Republicans make moves on taxing Big Tech for broadband

A trio of Senate Republicans introduced legislation Wednesday that would lay the groundwork to force Big Tech companies to pay fees to support broadband subsidy programs. Why it matters: Republicans are increasingly looking to Big Tech to support a struggling subsidy fund that pays for internet access and deployment programs.
Jefferson County, IDPost Register

Commissioners agree to obtain legal counsel regarding 465 N

The Jefferson County commissioners approved to obtain outside legal counsel regarding the 465 N legalities that were brought up in the July 5 commissioner’s meeting. According to Commissioner Scott Hancock, the commissioners discussed three different attorneys since the July 5 meeting: Weston Davis, Paul Ziel of Murray, Ziel, & Johnston, PLLC, and Eric Anderson.
PoliticsGovernment Technology

NACo Study Makes Case for Larger County Role in Broadband

Last week, the National Association of Counties (NACo)’s Broadband Task Force published a report making the case for broadband expansion efforts at the county government level. The report, titled Broadband Task Force: High-Speed Internet Is Essential For All Counties, looked at the growing digital divide, an issue that the COVID-19...
San Diego, CAKPBS

Measure B Author Applauds Proposal To Get Outside Legal Counsel

The San Diego City Attorney is proposing using outside legal counsel to help draft an updated ordinance that will create the city’s Commission on Police Practices. This announcement comes after City Attorney Mara Elliott's office published a draft ordinance to set up the commission that was met with criticism from advocates and sent back to the drawing board earlier this month.
Politicstechwire.net

State Agencies Recruiting for Executive, Specialist IT Positions

This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. State agencies are recruiting for several high-level and specialty positions. The California Department of Technology (CDT) is seeking a chief service assessment officer (Career...
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WFYI

Program Aims To Connect Tenants With Legal Counsel

There’s a new program to help Indianapolis residents facing eviction. It comes ahead of the expected expiration of the federal eviction moratorium on July 31. The Tenant Advocate Project provides legal counsel to people arriving in small claims court for eviction proceedings. Officials say even with the moratorium in place, hundreds of evictions are currently being filed every week.
South Bend, IN95.3 MNC

South Bend’s City Clerk explains hiring legal counsel amid Police Review Board controversy

South Bend City Clerk Dawn Jones has issued a statement, explaining her hiring an legal counsel regarding her work in establishing the South Bend Police Review Board. Jones’ statement says she has determined it necessary to keep herself and the community abreast of the rules and regulations involved with the establishment of the office. Also, to help ensure that the office can secure the data and materials that it needs to complete its work. She says the attorneys work for the office of the city clerk they are not personal attorneys.
Lexington, KYWTVQ

Application portal for small business stimulus grant program reopens Tuesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – After a brief hiatus, Lexington’s Small Business Economic Recovery Grant Program application portal reopened on Tuesday. Commerce Lexington Inc. has been managing the grant program through its existing Access Loan small business financing program. Earlier this year, the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council approved $2.5 million for the program and then recently allocated an additional $2.5 million to continue this important small business recovery effort.
Small BusinessMyChesCo

Federal Government Awards $145.7 Billion in Contracting to Small Businesses

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Small Business Administration this week announced that the federal government exceeded its small business federal contracting goal, awarding 26.01 percent or $145.7 billion in federal contract dollars to small businesses, a $13 billion increase from the previous fiscal year. “Despite the fact that it’s been...

Comments / 0

Community Policy