Broadband Authority to confer with legal counsel before making partnership decision

The 2021 National Association of Counties (NACo) Annual Conference was held in Prince George's County, Maryland, from July 9 through July 12, and was attended either online or in-person by officials from nearly 2,500 of the country's 3,069 counties. The four-day conference hosted a number of federal officials who came to speak on the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), varying proposed national infrastructure bills, broadband expansion and the challenges faced by county governments during the COVID-19 pandemic. Vice President Kamala Harris made her first in-person conference appearance since taking office. Additionally, Speaker of the U.S. House Nancy Pelosi (D-California) and U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) addressed the conference in-person and via video message, respectively. Several federal agency secretaries, deputy secretaries and senior staff also spoke.
Comments / 0