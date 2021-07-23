Broadband Authority to confer with legal counsel before making partnership decision

South Bend City Clerk Dawn Jones has issued a statement, explaining her hiring an legal counsel regarding her work in establishing the South Bend Police Review Board. Jones’ statement says she has determined it necessary to keep herself and the community abreast of the rules and regulations involved with the establishment of the office. Also, to help ensure that the office can secure the data and materials that it needs to complete its work. She says the attorneys work for the office of the city clerk they are not personal attorneys.