China is gearing up to activate the world's first 'clean' commercial nuclear reactor

Hydrogen is quickly gaining ground in the global energy mix, but it still has a long way to go to become the low-carbon solution it is being touted as. Amid all the hype hydrogen is getting lately as an energy source, the reality is that this fuel faces significant challenges in scaling up in the global energy system. That's the lead conclusion of the Innovation Insights Briefing prepared by the London-based World Energy Council (WEC) in collaboration with the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) and PwC.