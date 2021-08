He steps outside the urbano realm for an unlikely collaboration with the veteran singer-songwriter. The first time Bad Bunny met Tommy Torres, it was backstage at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico. The inventive, prolific artist was on his 2019 X 100PRE tour, and Torres — a successful singer-songwriter in his own right and a go-to producer for the likes of Ricky Martin, Ednita Nazario and Ricardo Arjona — was at the arena to play piano on the ballad “Amorfoda.” “It all happened so fast, we didn’t have time to talk,” recalls Bad Bunny. “And we didn’t see each other again or keep in touch.”