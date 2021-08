I think it's going to come down to the wire between Clemson and UNC, but man....that would be like getting another Big Dex back in the middle. 6'6" 320 already....a mammoth beast. Moved up to #3 overall in the nation in Rivals. Idk if he's our only shot at 5* this year unless they give Klubnik an extra by years end. But this would certainly put the icing on the cake of this class that was off to a slow start. Hopefully we get a late visit before DEC.