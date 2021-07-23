Butts County School System Nutrition Department wins 'No Kid Hungry - Hungry Heroes Award
The Butts County School System (BCSS) Nutrition Department recently received the 2021 No Kid Hungry- Hunger Heroes Award. This award was received due to the innovative measures the BCSS Nutrition Department implemented to focus on ending childhood hunger. Special thanks to the BCSS School Nutrition Director, Nicole James and the entire nutrition staff for all they do to ensure students are fed. In the photo, BCSS Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson presents the award to BCSS School Nutrition Director Nicole James.www.jacksonprogress-argus.com
