Everything New on Paramount Plus in August 2021

Cover picture for the article

Star Trek heads back to the Lower Decks of the Cerritos in August, when the animated series returns for Season 2 on Paramount+. Paramount is also premiering one of its big summer movies on streaming the say day it hits theaters next month as well. You can watch Paw Patrol: The Movie, based on the unreasonably popular kids’ animated series, on the big screen or on Paramount+ on August 20. Plus every Thursday there are new episodes of iCarly, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked!, The Good Fight, and Why Women Kill.

