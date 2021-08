There are quite a few last-second saves in the movies and a lot of them are pretty cool since they end up having some of the best lines or some of the best action that people can remember. That moment when all appears to be lost, and the villain is going to win, but the hero finally steps in and does something, is absolutely great. Some of the moments in the movies are a little tenser than others and it’s even possible that at times the hero will be incapacitated and will have to take the loss or watch as the bad guy wins. But a lot of times the hero is able to make it and mete out a bit of justice to the villains in the movies since this is the formula that people tend to like and expect to see on the screen. It’s usually done in a very different way from one movie to another, but the end result is about the same, the hero is victorious, the villains are beaten, and everyone goes on their merry way after that. A lot of exposition is usually left to theorized by the fans, but there are movies that manage to get into this part of the scene as well.