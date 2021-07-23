Cancel
Greensboro, NC

Homicide case begins after Greensboro police ID body found Thursday as missing teen

By Staff Report
Winston-Salem Journal
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENSBORO — Police say they have identified the body found Thursday in Guilford County as Alan Aidan Tran, 19, whose Dodge Charger was found Tuesday with heavy fire damage. About 4 p.m. Thursday, someone called authorities about a body found near Lake Brandt and Witty roads, according to a news release from Greensboro police. Tran was last seen Monday afternoon and police are investigating the death as a homicide.

