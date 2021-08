Alabama has deep roots in gospel music. One of the famous groups that Alabamians and the entire world loves are The 5 Blind Boys of Alabama. Sonorous Records is releasing 91 original track recordings from their HOB Catalogue by the Five Blind Boys Of Alabama. The tracks are part of an eight album release, remastered and digitally enhanced from original recordings. “All efforts have been made to maintain the integrity of the original sound,” stated Ivan Cavric label manager for Sonorous. The albums are titled: