Satellite internet connection is the only connection that is available nationwide. Satellite internet is more like a wireless connection as it does not require any cable or wires to get installed but it is more complicated than the other connection as it gets an internal signal from your internet service provider to you via the satellite. Your internet service provider sends a signal to the satellite in the space. That signal is then transferred to you and the satellite dish that is installed at your place capture that signal. Your internet modem is connected to the dish and your computer and then the process reverses back to your internet service provider.