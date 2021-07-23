College of the Ozarks announces featured speaker for symposium
College of the Ozarks announced another featured speaker for The National Symposium on Patriotic Education that will take place on September 16-17. Edward Graham, assistant to the vice president of Programs and Government Relations for Samaritan’s Purse, is the third featured speaker to be announced as part of The National Symposium on Patriotic Education, to be held via livestream this September.www.bransontrilakesnews.com
