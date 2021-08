It’s unclear whether it’ll actually come to market, but 9to5Mac reports that Apple is working on a new display with a built-in Apple A13 Bionic processor. Why does a display need the same processor that powers the iPhone 11? One possibility is that it will be a smart display that blends the capabilities of an Apple TV with an ordinary display (sort of like TVs with built-in Roku or Amazon Fire TV software). But 9to5Mac suggests that it’s more likely the display will use the SoC to “deliver high-resolution graphics” without relying solely on the resources of the Mac it’s plugged into.