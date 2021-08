Brazilian death grind band Desalmado has released a brand new music video for their song “Hollow.” The second single off their upcoming new album due later in 2021, due out via Blood Blast distribution. The new album title is still to be announced and more details to follow soon. The track features Argentinian singer Noelia Recalde, acclaimed for her expressive voice and talents in South America. Formed in 2004, Desalmado is today one of the leaders in the Brazilian underground, and even the father of Brazialn metal, Max Cavalera (Cavalera Conspiracy, Soulfly and ex-Sepultura), is a fan! Watch the video here!