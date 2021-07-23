Cancel
Technology

Use Cyren’s expert services to give your Office 365 users and admins peace of mind

CIO
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor security teams who are swamped with cyber alerts and struggling to investigate and resolve threats, Cyren Incident Response Service (CIRS) is ready to step in and shoulder that burden for you. With CIRS consultants constantly on the lookout for suspicious emails, mailbox anomalies, and cyber trends, you can assure fast and effective response to malicious attacks that threaten your Office 365 users and your business.

