Charleston, SC

Lowcountry Food Bank names COO

By Rob Lyle rlyle@scbiznews.com Print Story
Charleston Regional Business Journal
 9 days ago

Russo will be responsible all food procurement, warehousing and distribution goals for the Charleston-based nonprofit. Russo comes to Charleston with more than 25 years of experience, previously serving as COO of logistics and warehousing at Creating Living Tile Inc. and CEO and president of Wood River Foods Inc. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science and business administration from the University of Rhode Island.

charlestonbusiness.com

